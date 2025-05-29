Hassiba Shines At Qatar Karting Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tameem Hassiba won Round 2 of the 2025 Qatar Karting Championship at Lusail Track (1.124 km) on Tuesday night, completing 12 laps in 12:39.364 with a best lap time of 1:02.773.

Mohammed Al Thani finished second with a time of 12:44.895 and a best lap of 1:03.133, while Gabriel Al Badawi came in third at 12:46.029, posting a best lap of 1:03.283. Rowan Kirkwood secured fourth place with 12:53.047 and a best lap of 1:03.457, just ahead of Karim Rizkallah, who finished fifth with 12:53.295 and a best lap of 1:03.281.

The next round will take place on June 3 and 4.

QTTA cites 'procedural failures' in ITTF Presidential Election, calls for review

Read Also