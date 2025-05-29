QOC Secretary General Meets Omani Counterpart
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain yesterday met Secretary General of the Oman Olympic Committee and President of the Oman Table Tennis Association Abdullah bin Muhammad Bamkhallaf, who is currently visiting Doha.Read Also
-
QTTA cites 'procedural failures' in ITTF Presidential Election, calls for review
Hassiba shines at Qatar Karting Championship
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation between the Qatari and Omani Olympic Committees and explored ways to enhance it in the coming period, in a manner that supports the progress of joint GCC sports initiatives and promotes the exchange of expertise in sports administration and development programs.
The two parties emphasised the importance of continued cooperation among GCC Olympic Committees to further support athletes and strengthen the institutional foundations of sport in the region, in alignment with the aspirations of the Olympic Movement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment