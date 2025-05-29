Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QOC Secretary General Meets Omani Counterpart

2025-05-29 03:02:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain yesterday met Secretary General of the Oman Olympic Committee and President of the Oman Table Tennis Association Abdullah bin Muhammad Bamkhallaf, who is currently visiting Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation between the Qatari and Omani Olympic Committees and explored ways to enhance it in the coming period, in a manner that supports the progress of joint GCC sports initiatives and promotes the exchange of expertise in sports administration and development programs.

The two parties emphasised the importance of continued cooperation among GCC Olympic Committees to further support athletes and strengthen the institutional foundations of sport in the region, in alignment with the aspirations of the Olympic Movement.

