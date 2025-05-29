Celebrate Eid Al-Adha In Palatial Style At Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Embrace the spirit of Eid Al-Adha at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha, where timeless elegance and heartfelt hospitality come together on a private island sanctuary.

This year, the palace unveils a collection of refined culinary moments, family experiences, and wellness indulgences curated to bring joy and connection to all.

“Eid Al-Adha is a time for togetherness, reflection, and celebration. At Marsa Malaz Kempinski, we take pride in creating a setting where families can reconnect, indulge in exquisite experiences, and make lasting memories in an atmosphere of true luxury,” said Yazan Latif, General Manager, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha.

A Curated collection of Eid experiences awaits. Celebrate the joy of Eid Al-Adha with a thoughtfully crafted selection of elevated dining, wellness, and leisure experiences across the palace: Al Sufra sets the tone for refined celebration with a grand Oriental Brunch on the first day of Eid, followed by exquisite Levantine dinners served family-style throughout the festivities.

FAUCHON Paris offers a taste of Parisian indulgence with its signature Afternoon Tea and elegantly presented Eid hampers, the perfect gift of gourmet refinement.

Public House brings a relaxed elegance to the season with its retro-inspired Kiosk by the Beach, serving handcrafted bites and refreshing sips right to your lounger, ideal for uninterrupted poolside indulgence.

NOZOMI Doha invites guests on a contemporary Japanese culinary journey, featuring live teppanyaki and signature dishes made for sharing on the first two days of Eid.

The Secret Garden comes alive with golden hour gatherings, nostalgic DJ sets, and an exclusive selection of celebratory mocktails. By nightfall, Bohemia welcomes guests to a refined escape of rich aromas and laid-back sophistication.

Guests can also take advantage of a special Eid room package, featuring a stay in a Deluxe or Grand Deluxe Suite with breakfast for two – the perfect way to celebrate Eid in refined comfort.