Voice of America Nears Shut Down

2025-05-29 02:55:47
(MENAFN) Voice of America (VOA), a renowned international media outlet that has delivered news and information to global audiences for over eight decades, is facing the end of its operations.

According to a report released on Wednesday, the remaining employees are expected to receive termination notifications this week, signaling the broadcaster’s final phase of closure.

According to a news agency, which spoke with four VOA staff members aware of internal conversations, reduction-in-force notifications are likely to be issued to the agency's approximately 800 remaining employees.

This follows the earlier dismissal of nearly 600 contractors at the beginning of the month.

A high-ranking VOA official informed the news agency that, based on discussions with personnel at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM)—VOA’s parent organization—these notifications are anticipated to affect the entire workforce.

This would essentially bring an end to the broadcaster's international news services.

This development stems from an executive order signed on March 15 by Leader Donald Trump, which instructed USAGM to dismantle VOA “to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law.”

Trump had previously criticized the broadcaster, labeling it “The Voice of Radical America” and accusing it of partiality.

At this time, representatives from USAGM, the White House, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have not responded to the report.

Though VOA journalists have pursued legal action in an attempt to halt the shutdown, a federal appeals court recently declined to intervene, allowing the administration's plan to move forward.

