Military Aircraft Goes Down in South Korea
(MENAFN) A naval surveillance aircraft with four individuals on board went down in a mountainous region of southeastern South Korea on Thursday, as reported by a news agency.
The mishap took place near the city of Pohang at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (0450 GMT).
Shortly after the crash, eyewitnesses in the vicinity observed plumes of smoke emerging from the mountain area.
As of the release of this report, there were no confirmed details about the condition or identities of the four occupants of the downed aircraft.
