Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Military Aircraft Goes Down in South Korea

Military Aircraft Goes Down in South Korea


2025-05-29 02:51:53
(MENAFN) A naval surveillance aircraft with four individuals on board went down in a mountainous region of southeastern South Korea on Thursday, as reported by a news agency.

The mishap took place near the city of Pohang at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (0450 GMT).

Shortly after the crash, eyewitnesses in the vicinity observed plumes of smoke emerging from the mountain area.

As of the release of this report, there were no confirmed details about the condition or identities of the four occupants of the downed aircraft.

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109609261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search