U.S. Plans Tightening Visa Rules for Chinese Students
(MENAFN) In a major policy announcement on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the State Department would commence the process of rescinding visas held by Chinese students.
According to Rubio, “Under President (Donald) Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”
This move signals a more forceful stance on national security concerns related to foreign academic presence.
Rubio further stated that the U.S. would refine its visa policies to intensify the evaluation of all forthcoming visa requests from China and Hong Kong.
He remarked, “We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.”
This step aims to impose stricter control and oversight in assessing visa applications from these regions.
This initiative follows earlier actions by the administration, which included the annulment of visas for numerous international scholars.
Some of those affected were reportedly singled out for engaging in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on university campuses or for authoring opinion pieces critical of Israel.
Among them was Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral candidate at Tufts University.
In a separate but related development, the Trump administration recently attempted to revoke Harvard University's permit to enroll students from abroad.
However, a federal judge intervened and temporarily suspended the administration’s decision, allowing international students to continue their studies for the time being.
Also on Wednesday, Leader Trump proposed a new policy to restrict international student admissions, suggesting a maximum cap of 15 percent.
He labeled certain foreign students as “troublemakers” and “radical people,” raising further debate over the future of international education in the U.S.
