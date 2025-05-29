403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin reacts to Germany’s long-range missile vow to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has criticized Germany’s recent announcement to support Ukraine in producing long-range missiles, warning that such moves hinder efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict diplomatically. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that recent actions and statements from certain EU countries—especially Germany—are fueling tensions rather than promoting peace.
Peskov’s remarks were made in response to comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who stated during a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Berlin would assist Ukraine in developing long-range weapons. According to Peskov, Germany appears to be “competing with France” in provoking the situation further.
Despite these escalatory developments, the Kremlin remains hopeful that negotiations will continue. Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks since 2022, resulting in agreements on a framework for future discussions and a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each side.
Merz revealed that Germany and Ukraine plan to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint missile production, though he declined to share specifics. He also suggested that missiles from Western countries—including the US, UK, France, and Germany—might be used by Ukraine without any range limitations, targeting Russian military sites.
These remarks caused confusion in Berlin, with members of Merz’s own governing coalition expressing concern. Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil clarified that no new policies on the use of German-supplied weapons had been formally introduced. Meanwhile, SPD lawmaker Ralf Stegner called Merz’s comments “unhelpful” and stressed the need to prioritize diplomacy.
Merz later backtracked, saying the change in restrictions had actually been decided months earlier. His clarification has reignited debate over supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which can strike targets up to 500 kilometers away—including deep into Russian territory. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such deliveries would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict and insists that ongoing Western arms support only undermines the chances for peace.
Peskov’s remarks were made in response to comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who stated during a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Berlin would assist Ukraine in developing long-range weapons. According to Peskov, Germany appears to be “competing with France” in provoking the situation further.
Despite these escalatory developments, the Kremlin remains hopeful that negotiations will continue. Earlier this month, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks since 2022, resulting in agreements on a framework for future discussions and a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each side.
Merz revealed that Germany and Ukraine plan to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint missile production, though he declined to share specifics. He also suggested that missiles from Western countries—including the US, UK, France, and Germany—might be used by Ukraine without any range limitations, targeting Russian military sites.
These remarks caused confusion in Berlin, with members of Merz’s own governing coalition expressing concern. Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil clarified that no new policies on the use of German-supplied weapons had been formally introduced. Meanwhile, SPD lawmaker Ralf Stegner called Merz’s comments “unhelpful” and stressed the need to prioritize diplomacy.
Merz later backtracked, saying the change in restrictions had actually been decided months earlier. His clarification has reignited debate over supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, which can strike targets up to 500 kilometers away—including deep into Russian territory. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such deliveries would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict and insists that ongoing Western arms support only undermines the chances for peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment