Musk Steps Down as Trump Adviser
(MENAFN) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has formally declared his resignation from his position as a senior adviser to U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Musk announced his departure, explaining that his term as a “Special Government Employee” has reached its conclusion.
He expressed appreciation to President Trump, stating, “I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”
The message was shared in a public post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Musk also referenced the work of his team in the same post, saying, “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”
A representative from the White House independently confirmed to Anadolu Agency that Musk is officially exiting his role within the administration.
Leader Trump had originally appointed Musk to oversee the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on his first day in office.
The department was created with the primary objective of cutting down on unnecessary federal expenses. Under Musk’s leadership, the department significantly downsized the federal workforce by eliminating thousands of jobs.
However, the department’s aggressive push to terminate numerous government employees, dismantle agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and obtain access to sensitive data without proper checks has generated public and political backlash.
Musk’s resignation comes during a growing rift with Trump concerning the administration’s major spending and tax reduction plan.
Musk has raised concerns that the legislation could further deepen the national deficit.
In a recent interview with a news agency that aired on Sunday, he voiced his discontent: “I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”
