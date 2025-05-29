403
Ministry of Culture Launches Cultural Competitions for Emirati Children and Youth
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, May 28, 2025: The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, announced the launch of Cultural Competitions for Emirati Children and Youth at MoC’s Cultural and Creative Centres. The competitions come as part of the celebrations of Emirati Children’s Day, with the aim of strengthening the values of cultural identity among children and encouraging their engagement in literary and knowledge-based activities. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision to instil national values in future generations.
The competitions, held under the theme “National Identity and Emirati Culture”, are open for Emirati children between the ages of 8 and 12 to showcase their talents in poetry (Nabati or classical) and short story.
H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, emphasized that the competitions form part of the Ministry’s wider efforts to cultivate talent across all age groups and enrich the UAE’s cultural landscape through diverse events and knowledge-driven initiatives.
His Excellency stated: "These competitions inspire creativity, strengthen Emirati and Arab cultural identity, and foster intellectual exchange. They also highlight the essential role of culture in driving social and economic development, in line with the UAE’s vision of a cohesive, knowledge-based society. Moreover, such initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity, advancing intellectual growth, and supporting individual creative expression.”
Her Excellency Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, highlighted that the competitions are part of the nationwide celebrations for Emirati Children’s Day, which began on March 15 and will continue throughout the year under the theme “The Right to Identity and National Culture.”
Her Excellency said: "Through these celebrations, the Council—along with its partners—seeks to raise awareness among Emirati children and youth about the importance of embracing and understanding their national identity. National identity plays a vital role in shaping character, broadening cultural awareness, strengthening social engagement, and deepening a sense of belonging. These initiatives are designed to reinforce the sense of identity, especially among younger generations." H.E. added that the competitions aim to instil a love for the Arabic language from an early age, while nurturing a deep appreciation for their national culture, rich poetic traditions—both classical and Nabati—and the UAE’s storytelling heritage. She emphasized that these cultural elements are vital in strengthening national identity, fostering cultural pride, and celebrating the country’s enduring legacy.
Her Excellency further noted that this cultural focus remains a top priority for both the Council and the Ministry, as demonstrated through the wide range of activities offered in the competitions. She encouraged all interested children to visit the Emirati Children’s Day page on the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood’s website and submit their entries via:
The launch of the cultural competitions is part of a comprehensive program led by the Ministry of Culture to strengthen national identity and promote intellectual creativity across all age groups. Through interactive and knowledge-based activities, the program aligns with the UAE’s vision of empowering creatives and positioning culture as a core pillar of sustainable development.
