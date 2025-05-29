403
Israel Revokes Citizenship of Israeli Arabs
(MENAFN) Israel has initiated the deportation process for four Israeli Arab prisoners and begun rescinding their citizenships, based on accusations that they received monetary support from the Palestinian Authority (PA) while imprisoned, according to Israeli news outlets.
Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that these cases are progressing under recently updated legislation that authorizes the state to revoke citizenship from people convicted of obtaining money from the PA in return for "allegedly carrying out attacks against Israeli targets," as reported by a public broadcaster.
This action comes in the wake of a legal amendment passed by the Knesset in February 2023, which garnered strong backing—95 lawmakers voting in favor and only 10 opposed.
The law permits the interior minister to request that the Supreme Court annul the citizenship or permanent resident status of Israeli Arabs or Palestinians from East Jerusalem who have accepted financial support from the PA.
This development represents the first instance in which Israel has employed the amended legislation to strip Arab citizens of their nationality and begin expulsion procedures.
Under the revised law, once these individuals are released from custody, they may be transferred to territories managed by the PA in the occupied West Bank or to the Gaza Strip.
According to Katz, the law had been inactive for nearly two years due to resistance within the security sector.
However, it is currently being actively put into practice.
The public broadcaster also noted that this newly enforced directive could serve as a precedent for similar future measures, targeting those proven to have received monetary aid from the PA.
