Türkiye Highlights Role in NATO, European Defense
(MENAFN) Türkiye is recognized as a dependable and strategic ally within NATO, not only because of its geographical importance but also due to its domestic advancements in defense capabilities and technological progress, according to the president of the country's Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB).
Haluk Gorgun emphasized that “Even before NATO membership, Türkiye has been a part of European defense since the Vienna Congress in 1815,” highlighting the nation's long-standing role in European security.
His comments came after the European Union adopted the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), a financial initiative intended to strengthen defense cooperation among member states.
The SAFE regulation, approved by the EU Council on Tuesday, establishes a EURO150 billion fund designed to assist EU countries that aim to enhance their defense sectors.
This move reflects growing commitment within the bloc to invest in collective security and resilience.
Gorgun also noted the impressive scale of Türkiye's defense activities, revealing that the SSB is overseeing more than 1,100 ongoing procurement and research and development (R&D) projects.
He stated: “In terms of the size and diversity of the program portfolio, we are the largest defense industry program management authority in the world,” underlining Türkiye’s expansive role in global defense production.
Addressing Türkiye’s achievements in defense exports, Gorgun shared that the country reached USD7 billion in defense and aerospace exports in 2024. “Of this total, 55.4% was realized to NATO allies and Ukraine. The fact that 10 of the top 20 countries are NATO countries and Ukraine clearly shows that Türkiye is a reliable and strategic partner.”
These figures underscore the nation's growing influence and trustworthiness in international defense cooperation.
