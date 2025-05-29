Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Awqaf Minister Reviews Jordanian Pilgrim Services In Medina


2025-05-29 02:10:56
Medina, May 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Khalayleh continued his inspection tours on Wednesday evening, visiting the residences of Jordanian pilgrims in Medina to assess the quality of services provided to them.
He was accompanied by the Director General of the Hajj and Umrah Department, Eng. Majdi Al-Battoush, along with several ministry officials. Together, they assessed hotel facilities and the level of care and support being delivered to pilgrims.
During the visit, Al-Khalayleh spoke with several pilgrims to hear their impressions firsthand. Many expressed satisfaction with the services and voiced their appreciation for the ministry staff's dedication and professionalism.

