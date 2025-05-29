403
Cabinet's Incentives Would Attract New Industrial Investments To Tafileh- Jaghbir
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry commended the Cabinet's recent decision to exempt new investors in Tafileh Industrial Estate (TIE) within a year from electricity tariffs and provide free energy for 3 years as of the project's operational date.
In a statement Wednesday, Head of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said the decision will also lower TIE's land prices by 50%, bringing the price per square meter to JD5 instead of JD10.
Jaghbir added that this step would contribute to attracting more investment to the Tafileh estate and thus generate additional job opportunities for the southern governorate's residents.
To increase feasibility, he called for applying these incentives to serve all the Kingdom's industrial estates, in a bid to boost industrial investment in these governorates and create more job opportunities.
Jaghbir noted the Kingdom's industrial sector, which employs approximately 260,000 workers, is "best positioned" to create new jobs, which would help alleviate poverty and unemployment problems in the governorates.
