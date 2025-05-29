Coinciding With King's Visit To Al Jafr.. Royal Court Chief Inaugurates Arab Sweets, Bakery Factory In Ma'an

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, May 28 (Petra) – Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Wednesday inaugurated a new Arab sweets and bakery factory in Wadi Unaizah, Ma'an Governorate, as part of the "Production Branches and Units" initiative. The project was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Al-Wala' Catering Services Company.The factory's opening coincided with His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Al Jafr, reflecting royal directives aimed at supporting productive sectors, stimulating investment in the governorates, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for local communities.During a tour of the facility, attended by Ma'an Governor Hassan Jbour, Ministry of Labor Secretary-General Abdullah Jbour, and senior military officials, Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, was briefed by the company's General Manager Suleiman Ma'ani on the project's implementation stages, technical specifications, and future expansion plans.The facility features two modern production lines capable of baking 24,000 loaves per hour, with a total daily output of around 12 tons of bakery and Arab sweet products, adhering to high standards of quality and food safety.Built on a 10-dunum plot, the 3,650-square-meter facility includes a production hall, administrative offices, storage areas, a flour silo room, and various service amenities. The infrastructure was designed to allow for future expansion.The factory has already employed 65 local men and women, who underwent specialized technical training programs. The number is expected to rise to 75 within six months and to 150 by the end of the first year as part of a clear employment plan coordinated with the Ministry of Labor.Issawi emphasized the importance of such developmental and employment-generating projects in improving living standards and reducing unemployment, particularly in remote and underserved areas.He highlighted that over 30 similar production units have been established so far under the royal initiative, collectively creating more than 10,000 job opportunities, with several more projects nearing completion.Issawi noted that these initiatives are being implemented with full technical and administrative oversight, ensuring their sustainability and continued contribution to local economic development.