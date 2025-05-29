FM Meets With U.S. Special Envoy For Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Wednesday with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack to discuss developments in Syria and efforts to support its reconstruction and stability.The talks focused on joint efforts to ensure Syria's security, sovereignty, and territorial unity while eliminating terrorism and safeguarding the rights and aspirations of the Syrian people for a secure and productive future.Safadi and Barrack reaffirmed their cooperation in advancing these objectives.Safadi stressed the need for concerted international efforts to support Syria's recovery, noting that stability in Syria is essential for the security of the broader region.He also welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, describing it as a pivotal step toward enabling the Syrian government to address its challenges, meet the needs of its people, and advance reconstruction efforts.The two officials also discussed the longstanding Jordan-U.S. partnership and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors.