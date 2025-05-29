403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan TV Airs Documentary On Crown Prince's Support To Sports
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Jordan TV and Jordan TV Sport aired today, Wednesday, a documentary film titled "Nashmi", highlighting the support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to the sports sector in Jordan.
The documentary sheds light on His Royal Highness's close engagement with both team and individual sports across Jordan. It also offers a glimpse into the Crown Prince's personal journey and experience in practicing sports.
Nashmi emphasizes His Royal Highness's discipline and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and his ability to balance public duties, military service, and athletic pursuits.
The documentary features interviews with distinguished Jordanian athletes, both current and retired, as well as sports and medical professionals who have coached or treated His Royal Highness during his athletic journey.
The film was produced by the Jordan TV Sport Channel and is available at the following link:
Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Jordan TV and Jordan TV Sport aired today, Wednesday, a documentary film titled "Nashmi", highlighting the support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to the sports sector in Jordan.
The documentary sheds light on His Royal Highness's close engagement with both team and individual sports across Jordan. It also offers a glimpse into the Crown Prince's personal journey and experience in practicing sports.
Nashmi emphasizes His Royal Highness's discipline and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and his ability to balance public duties, military service, and athletic pursuits.
The documentary features interviews with distinguished Jordanian athletes, both current and retired, as well as sports and medical professionals who have coached or treated His Royal Highness during his athletic journey.
The film was produced by the Jordan TV Sport Channel and is available at the following link:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment