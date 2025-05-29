Jordan TV Airs Documentary On Crown Prince's Support To Sports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Jordan TV and Jordan TV Sport aired today, Wednesday, a documentary film titled "Nashmi", highlighting the support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to the sports sector in Jordan.The documentary sheds light on His Royal Highness's close engagement with both team and individual sports across Jordan. It also offers a glimpse into the Crown Prince's personal journey and experience in practicing sports.Nashmi emphasizes His Royal Highness's discipline and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, and his ability to balance public duties, military service, and athletic pursuits.The documentary features interviews with distinguished Jordanian athletes, both current and retired, as well as sports and medical professionals who have coached or treated His Royal Highness during his athletic journey.The film was produced by the Jordan TV Sport Channel and is available at the following link: