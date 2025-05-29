403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Receives Call From European Council President
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from European Council President Ant?nio Costa and discussed regional developments, as well as ways to bolster the strategic Jordan-EU partnership.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the importance of the European Union's role in supporting Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights, bolstering their steadfastness on their own land, and creating a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
The King reiterated the importance of stepping up efforts to reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of aid.
The call also covered the strong cooperation between Jordan and the EU, as well as ways to expand it across all fields.
Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from European Council President Ant?nio Costa and discussed regional developments, as well as ways to bolster the strategic Jordan-EU partnership.
According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the importance of the European Union's role in supporting Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights, bolstering their steadfastness on their own land, and creating a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
The King reiterated the importance of stepping up efforts to reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of aid.
The call also covered the strong cooperation between Jordan and the EU, as well as ways to expand it across all fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment