King Receives Call From European Council President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from European Council President Ant?nio Costa and discussed regional developments, as well as ways to bolster the strategic Jordan-EU partnership.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the importance of the European Union's role in supporting Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights, bolstering their steadfastness on their own land, and creating a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The King reiterated the importance of stepping up efforts to reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of aid.The call also covered the strong cooperation between Jordan and the EU, as well as ways to expand it across all fields.