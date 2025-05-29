403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QRTA Showcases Education Innovation, Entrepreneurship Projects
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, May 28 (Petra) -- The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) showcased the final projects of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs at the King Abdullah II for Excellence School/Aqapa.
The Academy's CEO, Osama Obeidat said the event, attended by Director of Education in Aqaba, Abdul Wahab Al-Hajjaj, and Commissioners of Entrepreneurship, Community Development, and Environment at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Ramzi Al-Kabariti and Ayman Suleiman, highlighted the "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education" and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs, as part of the Aqaba School Excellence Model, carried out by QRTA with ASEZA support, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.
The event, he said, included an interactive presentation of 11 distinct projects designed and implemented by teachers and students participating in the two programs, outlining the ideas behind them, the challenges they faced, and solutions they arrived at.
"This interactive presentation also provided attendees with the opportunity to directly view the practical outcomes and applied content of the two programs," he said.
Obeidat said the event aims to highlight the profound educational and applied impact of both programs, and shed light on the success of teachers and students in turning theoretical concepts into realistic initiatives and projects that embody the spirit of initiative and awareness, contributing to positive and sustainable change in educational and community settings.
The presentation included a student debate, titled "Innovation in Education and Sustainability: Opportunities and Challenges," in which students aired their opinions and perceptions about the role of innovative education and environmental awareness in building a more sustainable future.
An expanded dialogue session featuring a teacher, school principal, and student, addressed the impact of the two programs from multiple perspectives and highlighted the importance of school-community partnerships in promoting a culture of innovation and environmental awareness within the educational environment.
Aqaba, May 28 (Petra) -- The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) showcased the final projects of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs at the King Abdullah II for Excellence School/Aqapa.
The Academy's CEO, Osama Obeidat said the event, attended by Director of Education in Aqaba, Abdul Wahab Al-Hajjaj, and Commissioners of Entrepreneurship, Community Development, and Environment at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Ramzi Al-Kabariti and Ayman Suleiman, highlighted the "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education" and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs, as part of the Aqaba School Excellence Model, carried out by QRTA with ASEZA support, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.
The event, he said, included an interactive presentation of 11 distinct projects designed and implemented by teachers and students participating in the two programs, outlining the ideas behind them, the challenges they faced, and solutions they arrived at.
"This interactive presentation also provided attendees with the opportunity to directly view the practical outcomes and applied content of the two programs," he said.
Obeidat said the event aims to highlight the profound educational and applied impact of both programs, and shed light on the success of teachers and students in turning theoretical concepts into realistic initiatives and projects that embody the spirit of initiative and awareness, contributing to positive and sustainable change in educational and community settings.
The presentation included a student debate, titled "Innovation in Education and Sustainability: Opportunities and Challenges," in which students aired their opinions and perceptions about the role of innovative education and environmental awareness in building a more sustainable future.
An expanded dialogue session featuring a teacher, school principal, and student, addressed the impact of the two programs from multiple perspectives and highlighted the importance of school-community partnerships in promoting a culture of innovation and environmental awareness within the educational environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment