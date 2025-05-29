QRTA Showcases Education Innovation, Entrepreneurship Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 28 (Petra) -- The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) showcased the final projects of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs at the King Abdullah II for Excellence School/Aqapa.The Academy's CEO, Osama Obeidat said the event, attended by Director of Education in Aqaba, Abdul Wahab Al-Hajjaj, and Commissioners of Entrepreneurship, Community Development, and Environment at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Ramzi Al-Kabariti and Ayman Suleiman, highlighted the "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education" and the "Environmental Awareness Journey" programs, as part of the Aqaba School Excellence Model, carried out by QRTA with ASEZA support, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.The event, he said, included an interactive presentation of 11 distinct projects designed and implemented by teachers and students participating in the two programs, outlining the ideas behind them, the challenges they faced, and solutions they arrived at."This interactive presentation also provided attendees with the opportunity to directly view the practical outcomes and applied content of the two programs," he said.Obeidat said the event aims to highlight the profound educational and applied impact of both programs, and shed light on the success of teachers and students in turning theoretical concepts into realistic initiatives and projects that embody the spirit of initiative and awareness, contributing to positive and sustainable change in educational and community settings.The presentation included a student debate, titled "Innovation in Education and Sustainability: Opportunities and Challenges," in which students aired their opinions and perceptions about the role of innovative education and environmental awareness in building a more sustainable future.An expanded dialogue session featuring a teacher, school principal, and student, addressed the impact of the two programs from multiple perspectives and highlighted the importance of school-community partnerships in promoting a culture of innovation and environmental awareness within the educational environment.