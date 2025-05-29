Attract Wealth With 5 Lucky Pictures: Vastu Tips For Home Prosperity

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) According to Vastu Shastra, keeping certain pictures in your home can be very beneficial. Today, we'll tell you about these so-called lucky pictures.

If you're looking for pictures to hang in your home, we'll tell you about 5 special ones considered auspicious. Having these can open up avenues for financial gain.

Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, so keeping her picture at home brings prosperity. Placing it in your prayer room is considered very auspicious.

You should definitely have a picture of Annapurna in your kitchen. She prevents food shortages and safeguards your family's health and prosperity.

Ganesha is worshipped first, so keeping his picture at home is auspicious. It brings happiness and peace. Place it at the main entrance or prayer room.

Kubera is the god of wealth. Placing his picture in the north direction ensures wealth stays in your home, as north is associated with prosperity.

The lotus flower symbolizes prosperity and good luck. Keeping its picture in your home increases wealth and fame.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.