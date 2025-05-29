Attract Wealth With 5 Lucky Pictures: Vastu Tips For Home Prosperity
If you're looking for pictures to hang in your home, we'll tell you about 5 special ones considered auspicious. Having these can open up avenues for financial gain.
Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, so keeping her picture at home brings prosperity. Placing it in your prayer room is considered very auspicious.
You should definitely have a picture of Annapurna in your kitchen. She prevents food shortages and safeguards your family's health and prosperity.
Ganesha is worshipped first, so keeping his picture at home is auspicious. It brings happiness and peace. Place it at the main entrance or prayer room.
Kubera is the god of wealth. Placing his picture in the north direction ensures wealth stays in your home, as north is associated with prosperity.
The lotus flower symbolizes prosperity and good luck. Keeping its picture in your home increases wealth and fame.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment