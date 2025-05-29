Chanakya Niti: How To Identify True Love And Loyalty In Relationships

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Acharya Chanakya provides insights on evaluating wives, servants, relatives, and friends. This article explores the key aspects of Chanakya's wisdom on these relationships.

Acharya Chanakya offers practical life management advice in his books. These tips remain relevant and can help us lead better lives.

Chanakya discusses wives and reveals a key moment that exposes their true feelings for their husbands.

Chanakya Neeti Verse

Servants are tested at work, relatives in hardship, friends in crisis, and wives in misfortune.

When is a wife's loyalty tested?

Chanakya says a wife's true character is revealed during misfortune. If she doesn't stand by her husband, her love is questionable.

Identifying a good servant

Chanakya advises judging servants by their work. Dismiss those who repeatedly make mistakes, as they'll cause harm.

When are relatives tested?

Test family during tough times. Those who stand by you are your true well-wishers. Trust only them.

How to test good friends?

True friends stick with you through thick and thin. They're the ones who help you through crises.

