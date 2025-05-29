Chanakya Niti: How To Identify True Love And Loyalty In Relationships
Acharya Chanakya offers practical life management advice in his books. These tips remain relevant and can help us lead better lives.
Chanakya discusses wives and reveals a key moment that exposes their true feelings for their husbands.
Chanakya Neeti Verse
Servants are tested at work, relatives in hardship, friends in crisis, and wives in misfortune.
When is a wife's loyalty tested?
Chanakya says a wife's true character is revealed during misfortune. If she doesn't stand by her husband, her love is questionable.
Identifying a good servant
Chanakya advises judging servants by their work. Dismiss those who repeatedly make mistakes, as they'll cause harm.
When are relatives tested?
Test family during tough times. Those who stand by you are your true well-wishers. Trust only them.
How to test good friends?
True friends stick with you through thick and thin. They're the ones who help you through crises.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
