Karnataka Approves ₹17,182 Crore In Investments, Paving Way For Over 16,000 Jobs
Of the 63 approved projects, 60 involve setting up state-of-the-art feed plants, prefabricated modular product units, bus body manufacturing units, and aerospace and defence-related electronics and spare parts manufacturing units. Additionally, three projects involving further capital investment were also approved.
Key projects include
- A modern feed plant worth ₹125.88 crore in Moodbidri taluk, Dakshina Kannada. A prefabricated modular product unit worth ₹97.52 crore in Devanahalli, Bangalore Rural. A transformer radiator manufacturing unit worth ₹91.2 crore in Hirehalli, Tumakuru.
The committee sanctioned seven large and medium-scale projects with investments exceeding ₹50 crore, 53 projects in the ₹15–50 crore range, and three projects with additional capital investments totalling ₹41.20 crore.
Senior officials present included Dr Selvakumar (Principal Secretary, Department of Industries), Gunjan Krishna (Commissioner, Department of Industries), and Dr N Mahesh (CEO, KIADB).
₹15,441 crore investment proposals cleared
In a separate meeting, the 65th State High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved investment proposals worth ₹15,441.17 crore on Wednesday. Held at the committee room in Vidhana Soudha, the meeting cleared four new proposals and two additional investment proposals.
Major approvals include
- ₹2,406 crore investment by Shree Cement Ltd., expected to create 300 jobs. ₹3,020 crore investment by Dalmia (Bharat) Ltd., projected to generate 570 jobs. ₹5,495 crore investment by MV Energy Company, likely to create 2,508 jobs.
These three proposals alone account for ₹13,921 crore in capital investment and 3,948 jobs. With the inclusion of additional investment proposals, the total approved investment reaches ₹15,441 crore.
Prominent attendees included ministers MB Patil, Cheluvarayaswamy, and Priyank Kharge; Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister LK Ateeq; and senior officials from the Department of Commerce and Industries.
