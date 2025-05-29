JAC 12Th Result 2025: Check Date, Official Website, And Latest Updates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)The wait for the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025 (JAC 12th Result 2025) is likely to end soon. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has not yet made any official announcement regarding the date and time of the Jharkhand board inter results 2025, but it is expected that the result may be released this week. Like before, JAC is likely to release the results through a press conference. Once the results are released, students can check their scores by visiting jacresults and gov. The board has already released the class 10th (matric) result on May 27. Now, the intermediate i.e. class 12th students are waiting for their results.

The Jharkhand Board conducted the 12th examination from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Almost three months after the completion of the examination, the preparations for the result are in the final stage.



First, visit the official website jacresults.

Click on the“JAC 12th Result 2025” link appearing on the homepage.

Log in by entering your Roll Number and other details.

The result will appear on the screen, check it carefully. Save a print out or PDF of the result so that it can be used in future if needed.

Along with the JAC result, these important figures will also be released, including



Overall pass percentage

Result comparison of boys and girls

District-wise performance Toppers list (if declared)

jacresults gov

Due to heavy traffic on the website as soon as the result is released, the site may become slow. In such a situation, students should keep their roll number ready and try patiently. Keep an eye on the official websites for the latest updates and result links.