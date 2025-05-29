JAC 12Th Result 2025: Check Date, Official Website, And Latest Updates
The Jharkhand Board conducted the 12th examination from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Almost three months after the completion of the examination, the preparations for the result are in the final stage.How to Check JAC 12th Result 2025 (Step-by-Step Guide)
- First, visit the official website jacresults. Click on the“JAC 12th Result 2025” link appearing on the homepage. Log in by entering your Roll Number and other details. The result will appear on the screen, check it carefully. Save a print out or PDF of the result so that it can be used in future if needed.
Along with the JAC result, these important figures will also be released, including
- Overall pass percentage Result comparison of boys and girls District-wise performance Toppers list (if declared)
- jacresults gov
Due to heavy traffic on the website as soon as the result is released, the site may become slow. In such a situation, students should keep their roll number ready and try patiently. Keep an eye on the official websites for the latest updates and result links.
