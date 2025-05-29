403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito In Tokyo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met in Tokyo, Thursday morning, with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings and best wishes of welfare from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Emperor Naruhito and the Japanese people.
The meeting focused on the close historic relations between the two countries in the past six decades, which saw great leaps in various fields, reflecting the aspirations of people in both countries. (end)
gta
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings and best wishes of welfare from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Emperor Naruhito and the Japanese people.
The meeting focused on the close historic relations between the two countries in the past six decades, which saw great leaps in various fields, reflecting the aspirations of people in both countries. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment