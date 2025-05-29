Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito In Tokyo

2025-05-29 02:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met in Tokyo, Thursday morning, with Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings and best wishes of welfare from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Emperor Naruhito and the Japanese people.
The meeting focused on the close historic relations between the two countries in the past six decades, which saw great leaps in various fields, reflecting the aspirations of people in both countries. (end)
