US To Revoke Visa Of Chinese Students Under New Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, late Wednesday, that the US will "aggressively" revoke the visas of Chinese students as part of new foreign student policies following the pro-Palestine protests. In a statement, Rubio said that Trump's Administration "will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students," including those with connection to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical field. He further noted that the administration would review visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.
President Trump also commented, late Wednesday, saying when would the embassies could resume interviews after pausing visa interviews for foreign students. His remarks came after he imposed on all US consulates heightened scrutiny of applicants, including social media screenings for students or exchange visitor visa appointment until further guidance is issued. (end) asj
