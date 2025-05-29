Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US To Revoke Visa Of Chinese Students Under New Policy


2025-05-29 02:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, late Wednesday, that the US will "aggressively" revoke the visas of Chinese students as part of new foreign student policies following the pro-Palestine protests. In a statement, Rubio said that Trump's Administration "will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students," including those with connection to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical field. He further noted that the administration would review visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.
President Trump also commented, late Wednesday, saying when would the embassies could resume interviews after pausing visa interviews for foreign students. His remarks came after he imposed on all US consulates heightened scrutiny of applicants, including social media screenings for students or exchange visitor visa appointment until further guidance is issued. (end) asj

MENAFN29052025000071011013ID1109608956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search