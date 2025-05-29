Karnataka Weather, May 29: Showers And Thunder Expected Across Major Cities
Karnataka Weather, May 29 : Monsoon has arrived in Karnataka. Thursday will bring mix of rain showers, cloudy skies, and breezy conditions across different regions. The rains will bring relief from the heat. Let's look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Breezy morning will bring some relief from the usual humidity. As the day progresses, the skies will turn mostly cloudy. Residents should prepare for heavy showers.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudy skies through the day with periods of rain, especially in the afternoon. Residents can expect cooler evenings but should stay prepared for sudden downpours.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 23°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Some light rain in the early morning hours. The weather will remain mostly overcast. The maximum temperature will reach about 27°C.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 31°C
Mangaluru will experience breezy conditions and rain showers throughout the day. The rainfall is expected to bring relief from humidity.
