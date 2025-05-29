Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Weather, May 29: Strong Winds And Heavy Rain Expected

2025-05-29 02:04:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, May 29: Rainfall and potential thunderstorms expected, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Kerala Weather, May 29 : Monsoon brings windy conditions and widespread rainfall in Kerala. Residents can expect a wet day and should prepare for stormy conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 37°C

Windy conditions throughout the day. Frequent rain showers are also expected. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Continuous rain along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. People are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid waterlogged areas to stay safe.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Trivandrum will see considerable cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will hover between 26°C and 31°C. Residents should expect wet roads and plan accordingly.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Windy weather accompanied by periods of rain throughout the day. Rain might make outdoor activities uncomfortable, so taking precautions is advised.

