Elon Musk Steps Down From White House Role, Affirms DOGE's Mission Will Continue

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his role leading President Donald Trump's cost-cutting task force is nearing its conclusion. In a post on his social media platform X, Musk expressed gratitude to Trump for the opportunity to contribute to the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

Appointed as a "special government employee", Musk was permitted to work up to 130 days annually in a federal capacity. With that limit approaching by late May, measured from Trump's inauguration on January 20, his tenure is set to end.

Musk's departure follows his public criticism of Trump's signature budget bill, which he described as falling short of expectations.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

The BBC understands that the White House will begin "offboarding" Musk as a special government employee on Wednesday night.

The White House is set to begin offboarding Elon Musk as a special government employee starting Wednesday night. His departure follows his criticism of President Trump's budget proposal, which includes multi-trillion dollar tax cuts and increased defence spending.

In a recent interview, Musk expressed concern that the bill would raise the federal deficit and said it“undermines the work” being done at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As a high-profile Republican donor, Musk's exit marks the end of a controversial political stint that made him one of Trump's closest advisers, while his company, Tesla, faced declining profits. The company has cautioned investors that changing political sentiment could hurt demand for its electric vehicles and has withheld a growth forecast.

On a recent earnings call, Musk confirmed he will be significantly reducing his time spent on DOGE and shifting more focus back to Tesla.