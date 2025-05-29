PKL 2025 Auction: Naveen Kumar 'Excited' Ahead Of First-Ever Auction After Historic Stint With Dabang Delhi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mumbai (Maharashtra): As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction approaches on May 31 and June 1, one name stands out among the marquee players set to go under the hammer - Naveen Kumar. For the first time in his illustrious PKL career spanning six seasons, the star raider will experience the auction process, marking a historic moment in league history.

Naveen Kumar enters the auction with an unprecedented record - having amassed 1,102 raid points across six seasons with Dabang Delhi K.C., making him the first player in PKL history to cross the 1,000-point milestone with a single franchise before entering an auction. The PKL 8 winner's journey with Delhi has been nothing short of remarkable, helping the team reach the playoffs consistently and claim championship glory.

"We were connected with Delhi and it was a good journey with them. I am thankful to them from the bottom of my heart. Whatever the journey was, it was very good," Naveen said on his time with Dabang Delhi, a franchise that has been his home for six seasons.

The veteran raider's auction debut comes at a time when several big names, including Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Devank Dalal, Mohammadreza Shadloui and other established stars, will also be available.

"It feels good that the champion players are coming to the auction. It will be a blockbuster because so many players are coming together," Naveen said about the star-studded auction pool featuring players who have led their teams to championship glory across different seasons.

Despite the uncertainty, Naveen remains focused on his primary objective.

"For the team I go to, I have to make that team a champion. I have to play well and I have to be fit," he states with characteristic determination," the raider added, according to a PKL release.

The prospect of potentially reuniting with partners like Ashu Malik adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming auction.

"A player can take the team forward, but it is difficult to win a trophy because it is a team game," Naveen concluded, understanding the importance of building strong partnerships.