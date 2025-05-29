Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains In Coimbatore And Nilgiri Districts

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the forecast by IMD, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiri districts on May 29 and 30.

Furthermore, the IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Dindigul, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on May 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, as per IMD.

This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update.

The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

The IMD said that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025 wise, the southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106 per cent of Long Period Average), normal over Northwest India (92-108 per cent of Long Period Average) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA).><94 per cent of Long Period Average).

"During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely," IMD said in a statement.

IMD will issue the forecast for the July rainfall in the last week of June.

The country as a whole received 28.3 per cent higher rainfall since March at 155 mm. Northwest India; East and Northeast India received deficient rainfall, while central India and South peninsular India received excess rainfall.

Above-normal rainfall carries benefits for agriculture and water resources but also poses risks such as flooding, disruptions to transportation, public health concerns, and harm to ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1.

Monsoons are a key indicator that helps analysts gauge the economic outlook of the country's manufacturing and agricultural sectors.