Lalu Names Grandson 'Iraj Lalu Yadav' Tejashwi, Family Celebrate Birth On Hanuman Jayanti Tuesday
In a post on X, Lalu Prasad shared the joyous news. "So our granddaughter Katyayani's little brother is named 'Iraj' by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi & Rajshree have given him the full name as 'Iraj Lalu Yadav'," he said.
"Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji's Mangal day of Tuesday, therfore naming him Iraj. (iraaj) Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The new born and his mother are doing well," the post added.
On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm wishes to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his family on the birth of his second child, a baby boy.
Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee expressed her happiness. "Look at the happiness--he has had his first son in the family. May there be peace and happiness in his family and his child's life. This baby has come with good wishes," she said.
"He sent me a message. They have been in touch from time to time. He sent me a message that the baby was born this morning," she added.
Tejashwi Yadav also spoke to reporters and thanked everyone for their support."We are all delighted to welcome a new member into our family. I thank all the well-wishers, especially West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for her wholehearted support and blessings," said Tejashwi Yadav.
He also shared a spiritual note on the occasion. "Today is Lord Hanuman's day, and as a devotee of Lord Hanuman, this feels even more special," he added.
