Mount Everest Day 2025: Do You Know The Tallest Mountain In The World Is Still Growing? Check 7 Interesting Facts

Mount Everest Is Still Growing

Mount Everest continues to grow at a very slow rate-about 4 millimetres per year-due to the ongoing tectonic collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates. This geological movement pushes the Himalayas upward, meaning Everest is not static but evolving over time.

It Has Multiple Names Across Cultures

While it's known globally as Mount Everest, it's called Sagarmatha in Nepal, meaning“Goddess of the Sky,” and Chomolungma in Tibet, meaning“Goddess Mother of the World.” These names reflect the mountain's spiritual and cultural importance to local communities.

The Summit Is in the Death Zone

At 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet), the summit lies in the "Death Zone," where the oxygen level is so low that the human body cannot survive for long. Climbers often use supplemental oxygen to avoid hypoxia, frostbite, or fatal altitude sickness in this extreme environment.

It Was First Conquered in 1953

Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, became the first confirmed climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest on May 29, 1953. Their historic feat was a monumental moment in the history of exploration and mountaineering.

Mount Everest Has Its Own Weather

Due to its height, Everest experiences its own microclimate. The weather can change rapidly and dramatically, with jet stream winds reaching up to 200 mph. Even during the best climbing months-May and September-conditions can become life-threatening within minutes.

Hundreds of Bodies Remain on the Mountain

Due to the harsh conditions and logistical challenges of high-altitude recovery, over 200 bodies of climbers who perished still remain on Everest. Some have even become landmarks, such as“Green Boots,” used by climbers to gauge their path to the summit.

It's a Hotspot for Scientific Research

Scientists study Everest to understand climate change, glaciology, and even high-altitude biology. Ice cores and atmospheric data collected from Everest provide critical insights into global warming, as its glaciers are rapidly melting due to rising temperatures.