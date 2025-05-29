Apple Strikes Again! Iphone 16 Is 2025'S Hottest Phone Check Top 10 Smartphones Here

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) For the first quarter of 2025, Apple's most recent iPhone 16 series has topped the list of the top three selling phones. Actually, five iPhones-including one of the less expensive Xiaomi phones-make the top ten list.

According to research released this week by Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 16 will be the top-selling smartphone in the first few months of 2025. Along with the older iPhone 15 and Samsung's most recent flagship model, the iPhone 16 Pro variants are also available.

The firm has shared a list of top 10 phones that have the iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and one Redmi phone.

iPhone 16iPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 16 ProiPhone 15Galaxy A16 5GGalaxy A06Galaxy S25 UltraRedmi 14C 4GGalaxy A55 5GiPhone 16 Plus

As you can see, Apple is once again the clear top in the premium sector. The newest iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and all 16 Pro models have made it into the top ten. According to the research, the iPhone 16 sold well in areas like as Japan, the Middle East, and Africa due to Apple's preferred price approach.

The iPhone 16 Pro had some competition from Huawei in China, although their demand accounted for a significant portion of Apple's sales. More crucially, the source indicates that the new iPhone 16e model has had a good start since its March 2025 introduction, having already risen to sixth place this month.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra at number seven, Samsung has a lot of models on the list. The mid-range Galaxy A16 5G and low-cost Galaxy A06 models are above that.

Only the Redmi 14C 4G model prevented the list from becoming a clear duopoly, as the low-cost phone has proven itself in new countries. Xiaomi has attempted to enter the luxury market, but statistics like these indicate that its budget-friendly devices are still the best option.

These days, two brands dominate these industry reports, which have become rather predictable. Even if the giants take all the cake, there remains a solid core of items from businesses that have restricted their availability, and their rise cannot be disregarded.