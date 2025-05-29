Rare Planetary Alignment: Saturn, Jupiter Impact Zodiac Signs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Planetary transits are a regular occurrence in astrology. Planets change their zodiac signs from time to time. Planets move, rise, retrograde, and also set. With the change in the movement of planets, the lives of people of 12 zodiac signs also change because planets also have an impact on zodiac signs. Now, after 500 years, a big coincidence is going to happen that will change the future of people.

According to astrology, Jupiter will rise and Saturn will be retrograde in the month of July. Due to the change in the position of these two powerful planets, people of some zodiac signs will start getting immense benefits. Jupiter will rise on July 14. Before that, on July 13, the planet Saturn will retrograde in Pisces. After this change in the movement of Saturn and Jupiter, the fate of the people of three zodiac signs will change.

Taurus: This transit can bring success to students who are preparing for competitive exams. Chances of success in an important project or exam. Also a good time to invest. You will reach heights in your career. You may get a salary hike or promotion at work. Sources of income will arise. You will get financial strength. You can travel with your partner.

Gemini: After 500 years, the great conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter will increase the confidence of Gemini people. This is a good time for thinking people, during this time wishes can be fulfilled. You can get a job with a good package. Unemployed people are likely to get jobs. Good time to start working on a business plan. Auspicious work can be done at home.

Sagittarius: The rise of Jupiter and the retrograde of Saturn will prove beneficial for people born under Sagittarius. This great conjunction will increase real estate and property related works. The profits of traders will increase rapidly. You will get material happiness. Marriage proposals may come for single people. There is a possibility of getting good returns from past investments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.