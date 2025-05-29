Vastu Tips: Tortoise Ring Benefits And Who Should Avoid Wearing It
Strengthens Financial Situation
This ring is believed to strengthen one's financial life, potentially leading to sudden gains and business growth.
Removes Vastu Defects
It's considered auspicious for those with Vastu defects at home, helping reduce negative energy.
How to Wear It
Always wear it on the middle finger of the right hand, as wearing it on the wrong finger can be harmful.
Which Metal to Choose
The effect of the metal varies based on individual horoscopes. Silver is auspicious for some, while copper is for others. Wearing it without astrological advice can be detrimental. Consult an astrologer about the suitable metal.
Who Should Avoid It
Those with strong Saturn or Mars influences in their horoscope should avoid this ring without consultation. Those experiencing significant life imbalances should consult an astrologer before wearing it.
Zodiac Signs to Avoid It
According to gemology, Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces should avoid this ring. It's considered auspicious for Taurus and Capricorn.
Correct Way to Wear
Wearing it on Friday or Saturday is considered auspicious. Purify it with Ganga water or milk before wearing.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
