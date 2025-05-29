Hrithik Roshan Joins Hombale Films Fans Predict KGF 3 Face-Off

Hrithik Roshan has joined forces with Hombale Films, the creators of Kantara. Fans are hoping for a 'Hrithik vs. Rocky Bhai in KGF 3' showdown.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to collaborate with Hombale Films, known for hits like the KGF franchise and Kantara.

Hombale Films announced the collaboration, promising "Patience, Grandeur, and Pride" for their upcoming movie with a fresh storyline.

Hrithik and Hombale Films confirmed their collaboration. The production house stated on social media: "He has ruled hearts, we're proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family. Get ready for an epic ride!"

Hrithik expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Hombale has been creating some amazing films in recent years. We're dreaming big and ready to bring this vision to the screen."

Fans are thrilled about Hrithik joining Hombale. One fan wrote, "Imagine Hrithik vs. Rocky Bhai in KGF 3!" Another wondered, "What if it's Prabhas vs. Hrithik?" A third celebrated the North-South collaboration, saying, "This is the future!"