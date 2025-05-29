Russia Envoy Praises S-400 And Brahmos Missile Performance In Operation Sindoor
Speaking to IANS, Alipov confirmed that both the S-400 and BrahMos were actively deployed in Operation Sindoor, India's military strike targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan. The S-400 system notably intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles amid the tensions that followed the operation.
“From what we know, India clearly identified its targets and terrorists before carrying out the operation. During the conflict, the S-400 system was used and BrahMos missiles were engaged. Reports suggest their performance was exemplary,” Alipov said.
While India emphasised that its actions on May 7 were limited to terrorist camps and non-escalatory, Pakistan responded with a military operation three days later, which was successfully countered by Indian forces.
India and Russia share a longstanding and comprehensive defence partnership, encompassing projects such as licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI fighter jets, supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, domestic production of AK-203 rifles, and the BrahMos missile system.
On the prospect of acquiring more S-400 units, Alipov said,“Our discussions on this topic are ongoing and continuous, but it would be premature to comment on the results at this stage.”
He also expressed Moscow's satisfaction with the 'Made in India' BrahMos missile program, highlighting it as a successful joint venture with“very promising prospects”.
“We are committed to expanding this collaboration, along with other defence projects currently in the pipeline or already underway,” Alipov added.
This reaffirmation of strong defence ties underscores the ongoing Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
