Tamannaah Bhatia Supports Deepika Padukone Amidst 'Spirit' Casting Change

Deepika Padukone is reportedly out of Spirit. Meanwhile, she shared a video on social media addressing discrimination against women.Tamannaah Bhatia liked Deepika's Instagram reel, showing support. The video is from a 2020 Chhapaak press conference where a reporter asked if Ranveer Singh invested in the film. Deepika replied, "Excuse me, it's my own money."Deepika captioned the video highlighting disrespect, gender pay gap, unprofessional behavior, and double standards against women. Tamannaah liked the video, supporting Deepika.Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying Deepika refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit.Deepika reportedly demanded contract changes through her agency, asking for extra payment for each day exceeding the scheduled 100 days. These demands were unexpected for Sandeep Reddy Vanga.Recent updates suggest Tripti Dimri has replaced Deepika in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. They previously worked together in Animal.

