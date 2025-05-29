Akshay Kumar Worked With THESE South Celebs Check Box Office Performance

Trisha starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the popular film 'Khatta Meetha'. Released in 2010, the film had average earnings.

Popular South Indian actress Nithya Menen played a lead role in Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', released in 2019. The film was a hit.

Dhanush starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which released in 2021. The film performed decently at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth appeared together in '2.0', released in 2018 (not 2021). The film is considered a box office hit.