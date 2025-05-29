Military Intelligence, Police Arrest Imposter Posing As Army Personnel In Pune
The suspect, identified as Abhishek Bhosale, son of Shivaji Bhosale, was found to be impersonating a serviceman and had reportedly misled local authorities at Laskar Police Station.
Military intelligence units from Pune and the Southern Command, Military Police Unit had alerted the police about the fraudulent activities of the individual in the cantonment area of Pune City.
Following surveillance and verification of details, a joint team apprehended Bhosale at approximately 1400 hrs on May 28. During the arrest, several military-style items were recovered from his possession, including two sets of combat dress, one pair of DMS shoes, a green belt, a nameplate labelled "Abhi Bhosale," a duplicate identity card, combat T-shirts, a peak cap, a combat cap, and a scarf.
The suspect has been booked under Section 168 of the BNS at the Lashkar Police Station of Pune City Police, and a thorough investigation and joint questioning of the suspect are currently underway.
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly engaging in espionage and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani officers.
According to a press release by the NIA on Monday, the CRPF personnel identified as Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023.
The agency has further found that Moti Ram received funds from the PIOs through various conduits.
Jat was nabbed by the NIA in Delhi and held in custody until June 6 by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts for interrogation on the matter.
