Employee Mental Health At Risk: Survey Links Issues To Irregular Work Hours
A company conducted a survey on employee work timings. Shocking things came to light. Some complained that the company was not giving them the option of work from home. Others expressed grief that despite working hard for the company's development, they were not being paid adequate salaries. Many others expressed their opinions in various ways. What are they..
52 percent of employees expressed grief that they are losing their personal lives due to inconvenient work timings. They said that they are unable to do their jobs properly due to this mental anguish. Only 25 percent of the total survey said that the working hours are good.
Some complain that the work timings have increased as part of their job duties, while others express grief that they have to work even after coming home from the office. They revealed that they are suffering from depression due to not being able to do household chores and fulfill family responsibilities properly.
37 percent are complaining that their companies are not giving work from home even though there is an opportunity to work from home. Meanwhile, 46 percent are asking for fixed timings instead of work from home. They are asking the management not to ask them to complete the remaining work at home, saying that they will do as much work as possible in the fixed time and leave, and come back the next day and do the remaining work.
78 percent of employees revealed in this survey that they are mentally and physically tired due to increased work pressure. They want companies to take responsibility for protecting their health. They are asking to organize special occasions and involve their families in them.
