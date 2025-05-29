With Eye On WC 2026 Men's Team Leaves For FIH Pro League European Leg
India are currently third in the standings with fifteen points and will be eyeing to build on their position with a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 up for grabs.
India will kick off their European leg with back-to-back encounters against the Netherlands on June 7 and 9, followed by a double-header against Argentina on June 11 and 12, with all four matches set to take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.
The team will then head to Antwerp, Belgium, for their next challenge where they will lock horns with Australia on 14th and 15th June before ending their campaign with two crucial matches against hosts Belgium on June 21 and 22.
Before their departure, veteran dragflicker and Captain Harmanpreet Singh stated,“This European leg is crucial for us as we face some of the world's best teams. We had a few mixed results in the Bhubaneswar Leg, but we are in a good position in the standings and we will build on this. Our focus is on securing maximum points and qualifying for the next year's World Cup through this tournament."
Vice captain Hardik Singh echoed a similar sentiment and said,“We have had a very productive training camp over the last few weeks. I am confident that the boys will deliver in Europe. The atmosphere in the squad is very positive, and everyone is pushing each other to perform at their best. These matches will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in the world.”
