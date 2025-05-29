Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Hold Back on Iran

2025-05-29 01:58:18
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that he had advised Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu not to take measures against Iran that might jeopardize the ongoing negotiations over its nuclear development program.

When questioned by a journalist about whether he had cautioned Netanyahu, Trump responded, "I'd like to be honest, yes, I did," although he later distanced himself from labeling his remarks as a "warning."

Trump clarified that he didn't issue a direct threat but instead expressed his view that "I don't think it's appropriate."

He explained that the United States was engaged in productive conversations with Iran, emphasizing the potential of achieving a comprehensive and enforceable agreement.

He elaborated that his goal was to ensure any accord includes rigorous verification procedures: "no trust. I don't trust anybody. I don't trust anybody. So, no trust."

Trump stressed the importance of unrestricted inspections, stating the U.S. should have the power to enter facilities, confiscate materials, or even destroy them—"we can blow up whatever we want"—without causing harm to people involved.

He illustrated this point further by comparing two scenarios: "We can blow up a lab, but nobody's going to be in the lab," contrasting it with the riskier option of acting while individuals are present.

Trump reiterated his stance, telling Netanyahu it would be "inappropriate to do right now" because the negotiations were nearing a potential resolution, though he acknowledged that situation could change suddenly.

According to a news agency, Netanyahu has been threatening to launch attacks on Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment sites, a move that could derail delicate diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The report mentioned that Trump and Netanyahu experienced at least one intense phone call over the matter, as Israeli leaders continued advocating for military intervention while the U.S. pursued peaceful negotiations.

