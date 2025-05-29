Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Funding Proposals See Increased Demand Across Europe

2025-05-29 01:47:55
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence project funding requests have experienced a "tremendous rise" throughout Europe, creating demand for additional specialized evaluation panels, the European Research Council's vice president revealed to a news agency.

Speaking at GITEX Europe 2025, Berlin's premier technology conference, Eystein Jansen outlined the ERC's comprehensive research funding scope, spanning "from outer space to inner Earth to social science."

"The role the ERC plays is to attract the best minds in Europe to send the most interesting and ambitious proposals for things they want to do," he stated, highlighting how young researchers securing ERC grants demonstrate "good promise for a good career as a scientist."

Jansen stressed the AI sector's accelerating development trajectory, predicting continued growth as proposal submissions multiply rapidly across the continent.

The funding surge reflects Europe's intensifying focus on AI research and development, as institutions scramble to evaluate the mounting volume of innovative project applications.

