403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Funding Proposals See Increased Demand Across Europe
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence project funding requests have experienced a "tremendous rise" throughout Europe, creating demand for additional specialized evaluation panels, the European Research Council's vice president revealed to a news agency.
Speaking at GITEX Europe 2025, Berlin's premier technology conference, Eystein Jansen outlined the ERC's comprehensive research funding scope, spanning "from outer space to inner Earth to social science."
"The role the ERC plays is to attract the best minds in Europe to send the most interesting and ambitious proposals for things they want to do," he stated, highlighting how young researchers securing ERC grants demonstrate "good promise for a good career as a scientist."
Jansen stressed the AI sector's accelerating development trajectory, predicting continued growth as proposal submissions multiply rapidly across the continent.
The funding surge reflects Europe's intensifying focus on AI research and development, as institutions scramble to evaluate the mounting volume of innovative project applications.
Speaking at GITEX Europe 2025, Berlin's premier technology conference, Eystein Jansen outlined the ERC's comprehensive research funding scope, spanning "from outer space to inner Earth to social science."
"The role the ERC plays is to attract the best minds in Europe to send the most interesting and ambitious proposals for things they want to do," he stated, highlighting how young researchers securing ERC grants demonstrate "good promise for a good career as a scientist."
Jansen stressed the AI sector's accelerating development trajectory, predicting continued growth as proposal submissions multiply rapidly across the continent.
The funding surge reflects Europe's intensifying focus on AI research and development, as institutions scramble to evaluate the mounting volume of innovative project applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment