Saudi Arabia’s Construction and Material Handling Market to Surpass USD 2 Billion by 2030
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Saudi Arabian construction and material handling machinery market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1,440.2 million in 2024 to USD 2,023.3 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expansion is primarily driven by the Kingdom's ambitious infrastructure projects, including the NEOM city initiative and various renewable energy developments under the National Renewable Energy Program (NERP), aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.
The market landscape is consolidated, with the Eastern Province leading in terms of market size, while Al-Riyadh emerges as the fastest-growing province. The construction and infrastructure sector stands out as the largest end user, underscoring the critical role of material handling machinery in supporting the nation's infrastructural ambitions.
Key Insights
• The market is segmented by equipment type into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, and road building equipment, catering to diverse construction needs.
• End-user industries encompass power and utilities, mining, residential, commercial, construction and infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors, indicating widespread application of material handling machinery.
• The integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) in construction equipment enhances real-time monitoring, safety, and resource management, leading to improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
• The adoption of electric machinery is gaining momentum, aligning with environmental sustainability goals and reducing reliance on diesel-powered equipment.
• The Eastern Province holds the largest market share, attributed to extensive industrial activities and infrastructure projects, while Al-Riyadh's rapid urbanization and development initiatives contribute to its status as the fastest-growing province.
• The market's consolidated nature suggests the presence of key players exerting significant influence, fostering competitive dynamics and innovation within the sector.
