China Urges U.S. to Protect Rights of International Students
(MENAFN) China has called on the United States to protect the "legitimate rights" of international students after the U.S. government temporarily suspended visa processing.
The appeal came through state-run media and highlights China’s concern over the implications of the American decision on global academic cooperation.
During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized that China believes "normal education cooperation and academic exchanges should not be disrupted.”
Her comments reflect China's stance that academic collaboration should remain free from political interference.
Mao further appealed to Washington to take concrete steps to uphold the interests of all global students, including those from China studying abroad.
“We urge the US to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all international students, including Chinese students overseas," she stated.
This development follows a directive from the Trump administration, instructing U.S. embassies to temporarily cease scheduling student visa interviews.
The move is part of a broader review process that may introduce enhanced scrutiny of international students' social media activity.
The order was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.
It instructs consular offices to hold off on scheduling any new interviews for foreign student visa applicants until further instructions are provided in the near future.
