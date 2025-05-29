Somy Ali Opens Up About Signing Film Inspired By 'Childhood Crush' Rajesh Khanna
In a nostalgic social media post, she opened up about how the opportunity to be part of a remake connected to the iconic actor made the project all the more special for her. Reflecting on her time on the sets of her film 'Chupp,' she also expressed deep gratitude for working alongside veteran actors like Avinash Wadhawan, Jeetendra, and the late legendary actor Om Puri. On Thursday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from the film, describing the experience as nothing short of an honour. She called it a“privilege” to have shared the screen with such iconic figures.
Her post was filled with nostalgia and admiration, not just for her co-stars, but also for the inspiration behind her decision to sign the film - Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. Calling him her“seven-year-old and to date biggest crush.
Somy Ali wrote,“It's #tbt baby! A privilege would be an understatement to have worked with @wadhawan Jeetu ji and the magnificent Late Om Puri ji. Aside from the three reasons, I signed this film as it was a remake of my seven year old and to date biggest crush in world! Kakaji AKA Rajesh Khanna. I couldn't think of a better way to be Chupp and head back home to America, but not be“Chupp” in real life. #chupp #ompuri #avinashwadhawan #jeetuji #somyali #tbt.”
Directed by Ambrish Sangal, the 1997 thriller“Chupp” stars Jeetendra, Om Puri, Somy Ali, and Avinash Wadhavan. The film was a remake of 1989 Kannada thriller“Tarka,” which was based on Agatha Christie's play 'The Unexpected Guest.'
Somy Ali is known for her roles in films like 'Anth' (1994), 'Yaar Gaddar' (1994), 'Andolan' (1995), and 'Chupp' (1997).
