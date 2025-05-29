Where Impact Starts Young: The Global Footprint Of Youth Action In Camps International's Latest Report

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)a social enterprise that provides school expeditions for student volunteers worldwide, including the UAE, today released its 2025 Impact Report, which outlines significant measures in education, environmental conservation, and community development. The report reflects more than two decades of purpose-driven impact, including overin 2023 and 2024 of hands-on project work contributed globally, and details the organisation's work across education, environmental restoration, and community development, efforts that align closely with global sustainability goals and regional youth development strategies.

As governments across the Middle East accelerate efforts to embed sustainability, and global citizenship, into education systems, Camps International's experiential learning model continues to gain relevance. Through structured expeditions grounded in community partnership, students are empowered to engage with real-world development challenges ranging from climate adaptation and clean water access to inclusive education and biodiversity protection. These programmes directly contribute to the advancement of multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, while complementing national visions such as the UAE Green Education Partnership .

:“This report is more than a snapshot. It reflects the scale of what's possible when education, sustainability, and community impact come together. Whether it's building classrooms, restoring ecosystems, or sparking global awareness in young people, our goal is long-term, systemic change. We want this report to show what responsible, purpose-led travel can achieve and invite others to help us take it further.”

The 2025 report highlights strong progress across the organisation's pillars of impact. Between 2023 and 2024, the number of completed humanitarian, conservation and infrastructure projects increased from 541 to 669 with expanded reach across Latin America, East Africa and Southeast Asia. Education remains a cornerstone of Camps' mission. Over the past year, an additional 53 classrooms were improved, benefitting thousands of children through improved access to safe, equipped learning environments. The cumulative total now includes over 310 classrooms and 146 upgraded school facilities provided to support quality learning.

Environmental protection initiatives also accelerated during the reporting period. Tree-planting efforts surpassed the one million milestone, while marine conservation programmes removed more than 23 tonnes of marine refuse from over 100 miles of coastline..Across its destinations, the organisation now supports the protection of more than 250,000 acres of critical wildlife habitat in some of the world's most fragile ecosystems. This includes the installation of 22 Lion Lights systems around Nairobi National Park in Kenya, a solar-powered deterrent initiative that reduces livestock loss by up to 90% and helps minimise conflict between local communities and predators.

In addition to education and environmental outcomes, the report tracks impact on community health and infrastructure. More than 353 sanitation facilities and 39 community kitchens have been built to improve hygiene and nutrition. Seven medical centres have been supported across five countries, providing vital healthcare access to underserved populations. Meanwhile, sustainable livelihood initiatives ranging from livestock health interventions to micro-enterprise projects continue to empower families with practical tools for income generation and food security.

Camps International also reaffirmed its growing role as a strategic partner for organisations seeking to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives. Through long-term school sponsorships and employee engagement opportunities, the organisation provides a transparent and scalable platform for companies to align their operations with global sustainability commitments and regional development priorities.

The 2025 Impact Report underscores Camps International's commitment to equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. By combining education with ethical, community-led impact, the organisation supports national priorities while inspiring the next generation to lead with purpose. Please find the report and further information here.