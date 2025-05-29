Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chloelia Salome Releases New Fantasy Romance - Sword of Hadrian

2025-05-29 01:24:08
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Chloelia Salome is pleased to announce the release of her novel, Sword of Hadrian, which has now been officially launched through Archway Publishing. This re-imagined tale invites readers into a richly imagined world where forbidden magic, royal secrets, and soul-stirring romance converge in a breathtaking battle between love and fate.

Set in the kingdom of Carserae—a land where magic is outlawed—Sword of Hadrian follows Sashki, a seemingly ordinary young woman who begins experiencing haunting visions of a destiny she never asked for. When she uncovers the truth about her rare and powerful magical abilities—and the existence of a twin brother wielding a dark, destructive power—Sashki is forced to make a devastating choice: use her gifts to save the realm or risk losing everything to protect someone she’s never known.

As tensions rise and war looms, Sashki finds an unlikely ally in the prince of Carserae, even as their growing connection threatens to upend everything she’s fighting for. Can she shield her magic, her kingdom, and her heart—or will sacrifice be the true cost of salvation?

Chloelia Salome initially wrote and published the first version of the Sword of Hadrian in high school, which is now revisited and reimagined in this newest release. Now the author of nine titles, Salome blends epic fantasy with emotional depth, creating a story that’s as moving as it is thrilling.

