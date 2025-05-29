403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IHC Concludes Impactful Participation at “Make it in the Emirates 2025” with 30+ Strategic Announcements, Accelerating Innovation and Domestic Industrial Growth
(MENAFN- Edelman) IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, concluded its impactful presence at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum 2025—hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology—with an ambitious display of innovation, national value creation, and global leadership. Over four days, IHC gathered over 25 Group companies under its pavilion, establishing itself as a hub of strategic deal-making and industrial leadership, with over 30 major announcements and active engagement across 27 panel sessions driving forward the UAE’s future-focused agenda.
Reinforcing its role as a catalyst for national progress, IHC and its Group companies contributed to over AED 5.6 billion in industry commitments (projected value over the next 5 years) through MoU signings, product launches, factory expansions, and new facilities. In parallel, IHC and its subsidiaries forged 107 new potential partnerships, particularly in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), Industry 4.0, data centers, and energy transition technologies.
IHC leveraged its presence at MIITE 2025 to unveil transformative technologies and announce strategic collaborations across its priority sectors. A headline initiative was the launch of the UAE’s first marketplace for AI, built in the Emirates, featuring SAIF (Smart Artificial Intelligence Facilitator)—world’s first AI agent designed to accelerate developer access to GPUs and large language models.
Clean energy and sustainability were central to IHC’s agenda this year. EPointZero, the decarbonization platform of 2PointZero, signed a landmark 1 GWh battery storage deal with Enercap by Apex Energy—one of the largest energy storage transactions globally this year. In a complementary move, Enercap also partnered with ROX Motor to power its next-generation electric vehicles with locally developed supercapacitor systems, advancing the UAE’s EV manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy.
Aldar became the region’s first developer to adopt hydrogen-based steel rebars from Emsteel, which will be used in building Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque—marking a milestone in sustainable construction and material innovation. Further reinforcing its climate strategy, EPointZero and International Resources Holding (IRH), a mine-to-market platform under the IHC Group, signed an agreement to drive full decarbonization across IRH’s global mining operations—advancing IHC’s commitment to sustainable industrial transformation at scale.
Further underscoring the UAE’s industrial self-reliance and technological ambition, Orbitworks—the nation’s next-generation satellite manufacturing venture—unveiled Altair, a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation constellation that will be assembled and integrated in Abu Dhabi.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "Our strong participation at MIITE reflects IHC’s unwavering commitment to building the industries of tomorrow—industries rooted in innovation, sustainability, and national capability. Over these four days, we translated vision into action through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking platforms, and deep industrial alignment. Our strong performance in In-Country Value underscores IHC’s role in advancing the UAE’s localization agenda and creating long-term economic resilience. As we look to 2026 and beyond, IHC will continue to be a driving force in shaping the UAE’s global competitiveness and delivering sustainable value for future generations.’’
As a long-standing strategic partner of the UAE’s national In-Country Value (ICV) programme, IHC demonstrated the scale of its commitment to economic localization and industrial capacity building through several of its Group companies. PureHealth, the nation’s largest healthcare platform, confirmed it remains on track to meet its AED 13 billion ICV-qualified spend target by 2032. Among its key brands, SEHA recorded the highest ICV score in the UAE’s healthcare sector at 81.13%, while Daman, the UAE’s leading health insurer, achieved a strong ICV score of 71.86% within the insurance sector. Aldar announced AED 10 billion reinvested into the local economy in 2024 and an ICV score of 71%, reflecting its commitment to sustainable urban growth. NMDC Group, the leading engineering and marine services company, was awarded the ICV Excellence Award in the Semi-Governmental Manufacturers category. NMDC Energy reported AED 27 billion reinjected into the economy and committed an additional AED 17 billion toward future localization, with the Group achieving an ICV score of 81.2%.
Looking ahead, IHC has confirmed its participation in MIITE 2026, taking place from 4–7 May., reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial development agenda led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. IHC will return with a broad multi-sectoral presence—driving innovation, enabling industrial resilience, and contributing to the nation’s sustainable economic transformation.
Key Highlights and Announcements:
Launch of SAIF – UAE’s First Marketplace for AI Solutions: IHC introduced SAIF, the world’s first native AI agent, enabling faster access to GPUs and large language models through a UAE-built platform.
EPointZero Signs 1 GWh Battery Deal with Enercap: EPointZero signed one of the world’s largest energy storage deals, advancing clean energy infrastructure in the UAE.
Aldar Adopts Hydrogen-Based Steel for Net-Zero Mosque: Aldar became the first regional developer to use hydrogen-based rebars from Emsteel, to build Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque.
IHC and FAB Forge Strategic Banking Partnership: IHC signed two landmark agreements with First Abu Dhabi Bank, appointing FAB as its exclusive house bank and launching the FAB Business App across IHC portfolio companies to enhance financial integration, efficiency, and digital resilience.
Enercap and ROX Motor Launch EV Partnership: The two firms will co-develop UAE-based supercapacitor systems for next-gen electric vehicles.
Orbitworks Unveils UAE-Built Satellite Constellation: Orbitworks announced Altair, a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation fleet to be assembled in Abu Dhabi.
EPointZero and IRH Partner on Mining Decarbonization: The agreement will drive the full decarbonization of IRH’s global mining operations.
NMDC Energy and Al Gharbia Sign MoU to Boost Local Pipe Manufacturing: NMDC Energy signed a strategic agreement with Al Gharbia to explore accelerated pipeline production in the UAE, supporting regional infrastructure demand and advancing local industrial capabilities.
DCV Industries and Legrand Partner on Next-Gen Data Centers: Emircom’s DCV Industries signed a strategic MoU with Legrand to deliver integrated, high-performance infrastructure solutions for the next generation of data centers.
The IHC Group companies present at the MIITE 2025 included Modon, Arena, MIZA, NMDC Group, NMDC Energy, Aldar, Cloud Spaces, Aldar Education, PureHealth, Emircom, DCV Industries, Sirius International Holding, Esyasoft, Bayanat Engineering, aleria, Sand Dynamics, Trojan Construction Group, CyberGate, 2PointZero, EHC, Citadel, IRH, Al Seer Marine, Marlan Space and Orbit Works.
Reinforcing its role as a catalyst for national progress, IHC and its Group companies contributed to over AED 5.6 billion in industry commitments (projected value over the next 5 years) through MoU signings, product launches, factory expansions, and new facilities. In parallel, IHC and its subsidiaries forged 107 new potential partnerships, particularly in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), Industry 4.0, data centers, and energy transition technologies.
IHC leveraged its presence at MIITE 2025 to unveil transformative technologies and announce strategic collaborations across its priority sectors. A headline initiative was the launch of the UAE’s first marketplace for AI, built in the Emirates, featuring SAIF (Smart Artificial Intelligence Facilitator)—world’s first AI agent designed to accelerate developer access to GPUs and large language models.
Clean energy and sustainability were central to IHC’s agenda this year. EPointZero, the decarbonization platform of 2PointZero, signed a landmark 1 GWh battery storage deal with Enercap by Apex Energy—one of the largest energy storage transactions globally this year. In a complementary move, Enercap also partnered with ROX Motor to power its next-generation electric vehicles with locally developed supercapacitor systems, advancing the UAE’s EV manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy.
Aldar became the region’s first developer to adopt hydrogen-based steel rebars from Emsteel, which will be used in building Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque—marking a milestone in sustainable construction and material innovation. Further reinforcing its climate strategy, EPointZero and International Resources Holding (IRH), a mine-to-market platform under the IHC Group, signed an agreement to drive full decarbonization across IRH’s global mining operations—advancing IHC’s commitment to sustainable industrial transformation at scale.
Further underscoring the UAE’s industrial self-reliance and technological ambition, Orbitworks—the nation’s next-generation satellite manufacturing venture—unveiled Altair, a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation constellation that will be assembled and integrated in Abu Dhabi.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "Our strong participation at MIITE reflects IHC’s unwavering commitment to building the industries of tomorrow—industries rooted in innovation, sustainability, and national capability. Over these four days, we translated vision into action through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking platforms, and deep industrial alignment. Our strong performance in In-Country Value underscores IHC’s role in advancing the UAE’s localization agenda and creating long-term economic resilience. As we look to 2026 and beyond, IHC will continue to be a driving force in shaping the UAE’s global competitiveness and delivering sustainable value for future generations.’’
As a long-standing strategic partner of the UAE’s national In-Country Value (ICV) programme, IHC demonstrated the scale of its commitment to economic localization and industrial capacity building through several of its Group companies. PureHealth, the nation’s largest healthcare platform, confirmed it remains on track to meet its AED 13 billion ICV-qualified spend target by 2032. Among its key brands, SEHA recorded the highest ICV score in the UAE’s healthcare sector at 81.13%, while Daman, the UAE’s leading health insurer, achieved a strong ICV score of 71.86% within the insurance sector. Aldar announced AED 10 billion reinvested into the local economy in 2024 and an ICV score of 71%, reflecting its commitment to sustainable urban growth. NMDC Group, the leading engineering and marine services company, was awarded the ICV Excellence Award in the Semi-Governmental Manufacturers category. NMDC Energy reported AED 27 billion reinjected into the economy and committed an additional AED 17 billion toward future localization, with the Group achieving an ICV score of 81.2%.
Looking ahead, IHC has confirmed its participation in MIITE 2026, taking place from 4–7 May., reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial development agenda led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. IHC will return with a broad multi-sectoral presence—driving innovation, enabling industrial resilience, and contributing to the nation’s sustainable economic transformation.
Key Highlights and Announcements:
Launch of SAIF – UAE’s First Marketplace for AI Solutions: IHC introduced SAIF, the world’s first native AI agent, enabling faster access to GPUs and large language models through a UAE-built platform.
EPointZero Signs 1 GWh Battery Deal with Enercap: EPointZero signed one of the world’s largest energy storage deals, advancing clean energy infrastructure in the UAE.
Aldar Adopts Hydrogen-Based Steel for Net-Zero Mosque: Aldar became the first regional developer to use hydrogen-based rebars from Emsteel, to build Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque.
IHC and FAB Forge Strategic Banking Partnership: IHC signed two landmark agreements with First Abu Dhabi Bank, appointing FAB as its exclusive house bank and launching the FAB Business App across IHC portfolio companies to enhance financial integration, efficiency, and digital resilience.
Enercap and ROX Motor Launch EV Partnership: The two firms will co-develop UAE-based supercapacitor systems for next-gen electric vehicles.
Orbitworks Unveils UAE-Built Satellite Constellation: Orbitworks announced Altair, a 10-satellite, AI-enabled Earth observation fleet to be assembled in Abu Dhabi.
EPointZero and IRH Partner on Mining Decarbonization: The agreement will drive the full decarbonization of IRH’s global mining operations.
NMDC Energy and Al Gharbia Sign MoU to Boost Local Pipe Manufacturing: NMDC Energy signed a strategic agreement with Al Gharbia to explore accelerated pipeline production in the UAE, supporting regional infrastructure demand and advancing local industrial capabilities.
DCV Industries and Legrand Partner on Next-Gen Data Centers: Emircom’s DCV Industries signed a strategic MoU with Legrand to deliver integrated, high-performance infrastructure solutions for the next generation of data centers.
The IHC Group companies present at the MIITE 2025 included Modon, Arena, MIZA, NMDC Group, NMDC Energy, Aldar, Cloud Spaces, Aldar Education, PureHealth, Emircom, DCV Industries, Sirius International Holding, Esyasoft, Bayanat Engineering, aleria, Sand Dynamics, Trojan Construction Group, CyberGate, 2PointZero, EHC, Citadel, IRH, Al Seer Marine, Marlan Space and Orbit Works.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment