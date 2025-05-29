Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Evacuation Of Families With Children Announced In Another Village In Zaporizhzhia Region


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to escalating security situation, authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region have ordered the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Mahdalynivka in the Komyshuvakha territorial community.

According to Ukrinform, the Komyshuvakha community reported the decision via Telegram . The evacuation was initiated following a request from the Komyshuvakha village council and formalized by an order from the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and the Regional Military Administration.

"Given the worsening security situation in Novoiakovlivka starosta district No. 5, and to safeguard children from the dangers of hostilities and armed conflicts, an official evacuation order has been issued. Children, along with their parents or legal guardians, will be relocated to safe areas within the region," the statement read.

Read also: Russia's invasion killed 630 children in Ukraine

The evacuation is expected to take place over the next 30 days, with authorities working to compile the lists of children.

As reported, Russian forces launched 329 attacks on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on May 27.

