Evacuation Of Families With Children Announced In Another Village In Zaporizhzhia Region
According to Ukrinform, the Komyshuvakha community reported the decision via Telegram . The evacuation was initiated following a request from the Komyshuvakha village council and formalized by an order from the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration and the Regional Military Administration.
"Given the worsening security situation in Novoiakovlivka starosta district No. 5, and to safeguard children from the dangers of hostilities and armed conflicts, an official evacuation order has been issued. Children, along with their parents or legal guardians, will be relocated to safe areas within the region," the statement read.Read also: Russia's invasion killed 630 children in Ukraine
The evacuation is expected to take place over the next 30 days, with authorities working to compile the lists of children.
As reported, Russian forces launched 329 attacks on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on May 27.
Photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment